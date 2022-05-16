Monday, May 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

SBI Hikes Lending Rate By 0.1%, EMIs To Go Up

This is the second hike in a month raising the cost by 0.2 per cent with the two consecutive increases.

SBI Hikes Lending Rate By 0.1%, EMIs To Go Up
.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 May 2022 11:49 am

The country's largest lender State Bank of India has raised its marginal cost of funds based lending rate by 10 basis points or 0.1 per cent across all tenures, a move that will lead to an increase in EMIs for borrowers.

This is the second hike in a month raising the cost by 0.2 per cent with the two consecutive increases.

Related stories

RBI Repo Rate: After Hike In Lending Rates, Banks Start Hiking Deposit Rates on FDs, SBs

Indian Overseas Bank Becomes Latest To Hike Repo-Based Lending Rate To 7.25%

Punjab National Bank Hikes Lending Rate By 40 Basis Points

The revision follows an off-cycle rate increase by the Reserve Bank earlier this month. The central bank hiked the repo rate -- at which it lends short term money to banks -- by 0.40 per cent to 4.40 per cent.

The lending rate revision by SBI (State Bank of India) is likely to be followed by other banks in the days to come.

With the increase, EMIs will go up for those borrowers who have availed loans on MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate), not for those, whose loans are linked to other benchmarks.

SBI's External Benchmark based Lending Rate (EBLR) is 6.65 per cent, while the Repo-Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) is 6.25 per cent effective April 1.

Banks add Credit Risk Premium (CRP) over the EBLR and RLLR while giving any kind of loan, including housing and auto loans.

The revised MCLR rate is effective from May 15, as per the information posted on SBI website.

With the revision, one-year MCLR has increased to 7.20 per cent from 7.10 per cent earlier.

An overnight, one-month and three-month MCLR rose by 10 basis points to 6.85 per cent, whereas a six-month MCLR increased to 7.15 per cent.

Most of the loans are linked to the one-year MCLR rate.

At the same time, two-year MCLR increased by 0.1 per cent to 7.40 per cent, while three-year MCLR rose to 7.50 per cent.

Following the rate revision by RBI, several banks have already raised interest rates and some more are expected to follow in the coming days.

Tags

Business National SBI SBI Q2 Results SBI Chairman SBI Mutual Fund SBI Base Rate SBI Lending Rates SBI Earnings Lending Rate HDFC Lending Rates
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FPIs Pull Out Rs 25,200 Crore From Equity Market In May So Far

FPIs Pull Out Rs 25,200 Crore From Equity Market In May So Far

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore