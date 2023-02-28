Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

SBI Enters Social Loan Market; Raises $1Billion From Overseas Markets

Home Business

SBI Enters Social Loan Market; Raises $1Billion From Overseas Markets

The deal is the largest ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) loan by a commercial bank in the Asia Pacific and the second largest social loan globally

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 4:41 pm

State Bank of India on Tuesday said it has concluded a landmark $1 billion syndicated social loan, making it the largest ESG loan raised by a commercial bank in the Asia Pacific market. In a statement, the bank said the loan is of $500 million of primary issue and an equal amount in greenshoe option. It is also the maiden such issuance from the nation's largest lender.

The deal is the largest ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) loan by a commercial bank in the Asia Pacific and the second largest social loan globally, it added. The issue got overwhelming participation from banks across Taiwan, Japan, China, and the Middle East ensuring a full subscription, including  $500 million of the greenshoe option.

At current exchange rates, $1 billion is worth more than Rs 8,200 crore. The transaction is significant for SBI and the domestic ESG financing market since it is the largest ESG loan by a commercial bank in the region. It is the maiden social loan from the bank and also the first syndicated loan in the past five years.

Related stories

SBI Allows Bhim-Based Real-Time Payment With Singapore

SBI Joins India’s First Cross-Border Real-Time UPI-PayNow Payments System With Singapore 

Economic Growth Likely At 4.6% In December Quarter: SBI Economists

The bank said the issue was arranged by MUFG Bank, and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank. SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said the bank is committed to conducting its business operations with the highest standards of ESG practices.

Tags

Business SBI Indian Economy Banking Business ESG Funds
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM