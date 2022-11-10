SBI Customers Warned Of Fake SMS Requesting PAN Update: Here's How To Avoid Smishing Attack

The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned State Bank of India customers of a fake SMS (short messaging service) that has gone viral, asking them to update their Permanent Account Number (PAN) details with the bank.

The bogus message reads: "Dear customer, your SBI YONO account closed today, contact now and update your PAN number details."

PIB's fact-check team has confirmed it is fake and warned SBI customers not to fall for it.

In a recent Twitter post, PIB warned, "A fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked."

PIB urged people not to respond to emails and SMSes requesting banking or personal details. Additionally, it advised them to report such fake messages at report.phishing@sbi.co.in.

Of late, cases of phishing attacks, identity thefts, etc., have been rising. Hence, the public should stay alert against such fraudulent activities carried out for unauthorised financial transactions.

The modus operandi is simple. First, fake messages are circulated under the pretext of collecting know-you-customer (KYC) details for the bank.

People often fall into a trap when they click on a malicious link that solicits banking information, leading to unauthorised transactions.

A message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck



▶️ Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details.



▶️ If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in pic.twitter.com/HXj8Tz1svh — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 6, 2022

Tips To Protect Phishing, and Smishing Attacks

Cybercriminals carry out phishing and smishing attacks for identity theft and illegal bank transactions.

People should follow safe practices to prevent such attacks. For example, they should report any suspicious text messages containing urgent personal or financial information requests to the concerned authorities.

Steps you can follow:

Do not share personal or financial information over text messages.

Do not click on any suspicious links sent through SMS.

For KYC updates, visit the bank branch or refer to its official website.

Protect your mobile phone with a strong password or biometric authentication.

Lock your SIM card with a PIN to avoid misuse, and in case of loss or theft, block the card immediately.

Never store your bank account number or PIN on the phone.

Install anti-virus software.

Avoid using public wireless networks.