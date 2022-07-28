Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

SBI Card Q1 Profit Jumps Two-Fold To Rs 627 Crore

Its total income during the quarter rose to Rs 3,263 crore against Rs 2,451 crore a year ago, SBI Cards said in a regulatory filing

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 3:31 pm

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Thursday reported a two-fold rise in net profit to Rs 627 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, due to a decline in delinquencies. 

The SBI-promoted card issuance company had reported a net profit of Rs 305 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal (2021-22).

Its total income during the quarter rose to Rs 3,263 crore against Rs 2,451 crore a year ago, SBI Cards said in a regulatory filing.

Segment-wise, the interest income in the first quarter increased to Rs 1,387 crore from Rs 1,153 crore a year ago, while income from fees and commission rose to Rs 1,538 crore compared to Rs 1,099 crore. 

Related stories

Jubilant FoodWorks Profit Rises 63% To Rs 113 Crore In June Quarter

Bajaj Finserv June Quarter Profit Jumps 57% To Rs 1,309 Crore

On the asset quality front, the company's gross non-performing assets declined to 2.24 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2022, against 3.91 per cent as of June 30, 2021.

Similarly, net NPA slipped to 0.78 per cent from 0.88 per cent a year ago.
 

Tags

Business SBI Card SBI Card Q1 Earnings SBI Card Profit SBI Card Results SBI Card Revenue SBI Card NPAs
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy