Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

SBI Announces New Limits On IMPS Transactions: Check The List Here

To increase the digital transaction, the National Payment Corporation Of India (NPCI) offers IMPS services, so that customers can make instant monetary transactions through banks or any Prepaid Payment Instrument Issuers (PPI) authorised by RBI

SBI Announces New Limits On IMPS Transactions: Check The List Here
SBI has not levied any service charges for IMPS transactions up to Rs 5 lakh done online.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 2:40 pm

The State Bank Of India (SBI) has revised the limits of immediate payments service (IMPS) with effect from February 1, 2022, the bank announced in a statement last week. According to the revised IMPS transaction rules, the limit for IMPS Online transactions including that of internet banking/Net banking through YONO, has been increased to Rs Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh. The bank has also added a new slab of IMPS transactions of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. 

Last month, the bank had said that it will not levy any service charges for IMPS transactions up to Rs 5 lakh done online. However, for IMPS transactions up to Rs 5 lakh done via any SBI Branch, a service charge of Rs 20/-+GST has been introduced. Meanwhile, there is no change in service charges for the existing slabs. 

Slab IMPS Existing Service Charges (For SBI Branch) IMPS Revised Service Charges (For SBI Branch) IMPS Service Charges For Digital Transactions
Up to Rs 1000/- Nil No Change No Change
From Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 Rs 2/-+GST No Change No Change
Above Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 Lakh Rs 4/-+GST No Change No Change
Above Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 2 Lakh Rs 12/-+GST No Change No Change
Above Rs 2 Lakh to Rs 5 Lakh New Slab Rs 20/-+GST No Change


To increase the digital transaction, the National Payment Corporation Of India (NPCI) offers IMPS services, so that customers can make instant monetary transactions through banks or any Prepaid Payment Instrument Issuers (PPI) authorised by RBI. In October last year, the Reserve Bank Of India had announced that it would revise the IMPS transaction guidelines and the payment will increase from Rs 2 lakh daily transactions, to Rs 5 lakh daily transactions. 

Tags

Business National State Bank Of India Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) RBI
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Future Group On Amazon's Plea

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Future Group On Amazon's Plea

UP Polls: Populace Wants Parties To Focus On Climate Change, Air Pollution, Reveals Survey

Mountain Glaciers May Hold Less Ice As A Result of Global Warming: Study

Industrial Emissions Alone Are Not Responsible For Poor Air Quality: Study

Rupa & Company Q3 Rises 34% At Rs 58.3 crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police man a barricade in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest in Ottawa's downtown core. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about protests over vaccine mandates other other COVID restrictions after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked.

Canadian Lawmakers Troubled Over Anti-Vaccine Protests

Anne-Marie and KSI perform on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London.

BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big At England's Biggest Musical Night

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla