Sasta Item: Ashneer Grover Takes A Jibe At Ankur Warikoo’s Book

Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder of fintech company BharatPe, recently landed himself in yet another online feud. Grover, who is busy promoting his newly published book Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups, referred to fellow entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo’s book as a ‘cheap item’ on Twitter.

Saste mein ek aur item hai aap ke liye - Get Epic Shit Done — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 10, 2022

Under a promotional tweet put up by the former Shark Tank judge, a user had asked for a discount, adding that the book is priced too high. The book is priced at Rs 368 on Amazon. Replying to this, Grover suggested that the user should go for Ankur Warikoo’s book if they wanted something cheap. Warikoo's book Get Epic Shit Done is priced at Rs 299 on Amazon.

Twitter users showed mixed response to Grover’s jibe. While some viewed it as unwarranted publicity for Warikoo’s book, others lauded the former BharatPe MD’s sense of humour.

This is not the first time that Grover is taking to Twitter to make controversial comments on fellow entrepreneurs. In fact, under the ‘sasta item’ thread, a user compared Grover to Elon Musk for their proclivity to get into online feuds.

Recently, BharatPe had filed an arbitration against its former co-founder in a bid to claim the restricted shareholding and founder title from Grover.

Prior to this, the fintech company had also filed a criminal suit against Grover and his family for alleged cheating and embezzlement of funds. The suit also seeks up to Rs 88.67 crore in damages from the former co-founder.