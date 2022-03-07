Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Sara Ali Khan Invests In Apparel Startup The Souled Store

Primarily an online brand, TSS' current product portfolio includes top wear, bottom wear, innerwear, and activewear for men and women. It has over 180 licenses, including Disney, Warner Bros., WWE, IPL, and Viacom18.

Sara Ali Khan has made an undisclosed investment in apparel startup The Souled Store.

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 1:07 pm

Casual wear and apparel brand The Souled Store on Monday said Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has invested an undisclosed amount in it.

In August last year, the start-up had raised Rs 75 crore in a Series-B funding round led by Elevation Capital.

Commenting on Khan's investment, The Souled Store co-founder Rohin Samtaney said, "Her quirky and experimentative styling best reflects our brand image. We couldn't have found a better investor and partner. We expect this collaboration will lead to great things together."

On her association with the brand, Khan said that in a short span of time, The Souled Store (TSS) has carved a niche for itself in the casual wear space.

"Being an ardent pop-culture lover, and a firm believer in originality and comfort being as important as fashion, I see the brand as a perfect fit to invest in. I look forward to being part of the TSS family," she added.

Primarily an online brand, TSS' current product portfolio includes top wear, bottom wear, innerwear, and activewear for men and women. It has over 180 licenses, including Disney, Warner Bros., WWE, IPL, and Viacom18. It also has five offline stores with the company planning to add more going forward. 

