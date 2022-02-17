Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sanjay Malhotra Nominated On SBI Board As Director

The country's largest lender said it received a notification from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, informing about the nomination on February 16, 2022. 

Sanjay Malhotra Nominated On SBI Board As Director
State Bank of India.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 8:41 pm

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said the government has nominated Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as a director on its board.

The country's largest lender said it received a notification from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, informing about the nomination on February 16, 2022. 

"The central government hereby nominates Sanjay Malhotra (secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services) as a director on the central board of directors of State Bank of India, with immediate effect and until further orders, vice Debasish Panda," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

A day earlier, the RBI had informed that the central government had nominated Malhotra as a director on the RBI's central board. 

Tags

Business National SBI
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Delhi HC To Hear Lender Banks Plea In DAMEPL-DMRC Case On February 21

Delhi HC To Hear Lender Banks Plea In DAMEPL-DMRC Case On February 21

Sebi Imposes Rs 45 Lakh Fine On 9 Entities In Illiquid Stock Options Case 

Government Unveils First Part Of National Hydrogen Policy

CBI Questions Former Managing Director of ABG Shipyard Rishi Agarwal

Indian Oil Corporation Raises Rs 1,500 Crore Via Bonds

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival