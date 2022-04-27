Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Sanctions Can Have Unintended Consequences In Interconnected World: Nirmala Sitharaman

Speaking at Stanford University, she said India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war is with the view to safeguard its economic and security interest.

Sanctions Can Have Unintended Consequences In Interconnected World: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 8:50 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that in an interconnected world, sanctions can have unintended consequences, and India is trying to work through them.

Economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and European Union following the invasion of Ukraine in February this year have led to a fall in bilateral trade with Moscow. The ongoing war also fuelled energy prices and a shortage of food grains.

Related stories

India To Take A Considered View On Cryptocurrency: Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Indian Diaspora To Become Partners In Growth Of Country

Speaking at Stanford University, she said India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war is with the view to safeguard its economic and security interest.

"So, India's position is not just for its economic interests, but also its security interests. The balance that India has taken in every decision in this context... because of the geopolitical location of India," she said.

Sanction always has an impact on not just the country on which it is imposed but on many other nations, she said, adding "it can have collateral impact on many others who probably didn't intend to have the sanction".    

So, unintended consequences do bear an immediate and strong impact on countries in this digitally connected world, she said. 

Tags

Business Finance Minister Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Nirmala Sitharaman Russia-Ukraine Crisis Russia-Ukriane Conflict Russia-Ukraine War Economic Sanctions Sanction
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

World Book Day: Here Are Five Independent Publishers Making A Mark In India

World Book Day: Here Are Five Independent Publishers Making A Mark In India

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands