Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-booking Begins In India; Check Price, Specs

Samsung launched its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 series, in India last week. The company started the pre-booking of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 smartphones on Tuesday.



The company said that customers who pre-booked the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra during the event will be eligible to get a Galaxy Watch4 at a cost of Rs 2,999, instead of its usual cost of Rs 26,999.



Apart from this, they would also have an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000.



Moreover, some select customers would also have the chance to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone in a limited edition gift box along with free Galaxy Buds2.



Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in India



Samsung Galaxy S22



The Samsung Galaxy S22 is priced at Rs 72,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256GB model is priced at Rs 76,999.



The Samsung Galaxy S22 is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colours.



Samsung Galaxy S22+



The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is priced at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant While the 8GB/256GB model is priced at Rs 88,999.



The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colours.



Samsung Galaxy S22+ Ultra



The Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant, while the 12GB/512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,18,999.



The Samsung Galaxy S22+ Ultra is available in Burgundy, Phantom Black and Phantom White colour options.





Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications:



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra:



The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has the SPen as one of its key highlights. The phone features a 6.8-inch curved display with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate.



The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256TB in-built storage. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging.



The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a quad-camera set-up which includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP telephoto periscope lens. It has a 40MP selfie camera.



The smartphone runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.



The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in burgundy, phantom black and phantom white colour variants.





Samsung Galaxy S22+



The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a 6.6-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate.



The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB in-built storage.



It features a triple-camera set-up on the rear, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens.



It has a 10-megapixel camera for selfies.



The Galaxy S22+ runs Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 and has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast-charging.



The Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be available in phantom black, phantom white and green colours.



Samsung Galaxy S22



Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.10-inch display. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, and runs Android 12.



The phone features a 3,700mAh battery and it also supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging.



The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a dual-SIM (GSM) mobile that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards.



The Samsung Galaxy S22 measures 146.00 x 70.60 x 7.60mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 168.00 grams.



The Samsung Galaxy S22 is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold colours.

