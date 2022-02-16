Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
SaaS-Based Enterprise Platform Actyv.ai Raises $5 Million In Pre-Series Funding

Actyv.ai enables quick and efficient onboarding, comprehensive health assessment and scoring of small businesses to help bridge the gaps prevalent in the supply chain ecosystem globally.

The funds raised in the pre-series A funding round will be used to scale up the startup.

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 5:20 pm

Actyv.ai, a SaaS-based enterprise platform with a focus on the buy-now-pay-later model of funding for small businesses, has raised $5 million (around Rs 38 crore) from Dubai-based 1Digi Investment and the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, who is also the chief executive of the startup. The funds raised in the pre-series A funding round will be used to scale up the startup globally with the first focus on entering Singapore, London, Dubai and Eastern Europe, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Actyv.ai is an easy to adapt enterprise SaaS (software-as-a-service) with a low-code and no-code platform. It is used by large enterprises like Britannia, Nivea, Adani Wilmar and others to transform their supply chains and empower their partners with an intuitive platform and financial products.

Its scores enable financial institutions like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and others to provide unsecured, low-interest, closed-loop credit for small businesses, Subramanian, a former India head of the NYSE-listed UiPath, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Actyv.ai is used by large enterprises to transform their supply chains and empower their supply chain partners. Enterprises can scout for partners via its platform and appoint/onboard them digitally. 

