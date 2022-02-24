Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Gold Prices Soar Rs 1,656, Silver Surges Rs 2,350 As Russia Invades Ukraine

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 49,971 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver prices also shot up by Rs 2,350 to Rs 66,267 per kilogram compared with the previous close of Rs 63,917 per kilogram.

Gold Prices Soar Rs 1,656, Silver Surges Rs 2,350 As Russia Invades Ukraine
The yellow metal had closed at Rs 49,971 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 5:46 pm

Gold prices in the national capital rallied by Rs 1,656 to Rs 51,627 per 10 grams on Thursday on the back of safe-haven buying and sharp depreciation of the rupee amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 49,971 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver prices also shot up by Rs 2,350 to Rs 66,267 per kilogram compared with the previous close of Rs 63,917 per kilogram.

Related stories

Rupee Plummets 102 Paise To Close At 75.63 Per US Dollar As Russia Invades Ukraine

Sitharaman To Meet PM Modi To Discuss Russia-Ukraine Conflict Situation

Crude Oil Hits $100 Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Here's How It Will Impact India

On Thursday, the rupee plummeted 109 paise to close at 75.70 against the dollar as Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "spot prices for 24-carat gold at Delhi surged by Rs 1,656 in line with gains in COMEX gold prices along with rupee depreciation".

He also said that gold prices rallied on safe-haven buying along with the dollar on geopolitical risk fearing severe sanctions on Russia and possible disruption of supplies of commodities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen".

In the international markets, gold soared to $1,942 an ounce while silver was also trading higher at $25.07 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX rallying 1.80 per cent to $1,942 per ounce on Thursday," Patel said. 

Tags

Business National Gold Prices Gold Silver Prices Silver Russia-Ukraine Crisis Russia-Ukraine Tension Russia Invades Ukraine Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

IT Refunds Worth About Rs 1.83 Lakh Crore Issued To 2.07 Crore Taxpayers So Far In FY22

IT Refunds Worth About Rs 1.83 Lakh Crore Issued To 2.07 Crore Taxpayers So Far In FY22

BSE, NSE To Roll Out T+1 Settlement Cycle From Friday

Auto Component Company Bharat Forge To Acquire JS Auto

Pinnacle Industries Launches Co For Electric Vehicles

RBI Cancels Registration Of P C Financial Services

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row