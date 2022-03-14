Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin

Billionaire Elon Musk has challenged Russian Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one flight. In a tweet on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said, "I hereby challenge, to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine."

The tweet comes days after his company Starlink provided internet connectivity in Ukraine. The war-torn country had been witnessing internet outages even as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered day 19 on Monday. Meanwhile, delegates of Russia and Ukraine entered another round of talk to end the war. So far, the talks between both countries have failed to reach a conclusion.