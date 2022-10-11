Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Russia Adds Meta To List Of ‘Terrorist And Extremist’ Groups

Russia in late March banned Facebook and Instagram for 'carrying out extremist activities'

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 8:58 pm

Russia has added Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to a list of "terrorist and extremist" organisations, the Interfax news agency has reported

Russia in late March banned Facebook and Instagram for “carrying out extremist activities” after authorities accused Meta of tolerating “Russophobia” during Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

A Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March. In court, Meta's lawyer at the time said Meta was not carrying out extremist activity and was against Russophobia, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Facebook and Instagram have been inaccessible in Russia since March, but many Russians resorted to using VPNs to keep using the social media networks.

The decision on Tuesday puts Meta on the same list as right-wing nationalist groups; foreign “terrorist organisations”, including the Taliban; and Russian opposition groups.

