Rural Roads Constituted 71.4% Of Total Network In India Till March 2019: Report

Rural roads constituted 71.4 per cent of the total road network in the country as of March 2019, a Road Ministry report said on Wednesday.

As per the report Basic Road Statistics in India-2018-19, India had a road network of over 63,31,757 kilometres as of March 31, 2019, which is the second largest in the world.

As per the report, the total road constructed increased to 63,31,757 km in 2019 from 62,15,797 km in 2018 and registered a growth of 1.9 per cent.

According to the report, Maharashtra has the largest network of national highways with 17,757 km (13.4 per cent), followed by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan with 11,737 km (8.9 per cent) and 10,342km (7.8 per cent), respectively, as of March 31, 2019.

State highways constituted 2.8 per cent of the total road network in the country and the total length of state highways as of March 31, 2019, was 1,79,535 km, it added.

Maharashtra also has the largest state highways network of 32,005 km, followed by Karnataka at 19,473 km, Gujarat at 16,746 km, Rajasthan at 15,061 km and Andhra Pradesh at 13,500 km.

These five states accounted for 53.9 per cent of the total state highways network in the country, it added

The report pointed out that rural roads constitute 71.4 per cent of the total road network in the country and its length rose to 45,22,228 km on March 31, 2019, registering a growth of 2.5 per cent over the previous year.

Maharashtra accounted for the largest network of rural roads with 4,26,327 km, followed by Assam at 3,72,510 km, Bihar at 2,59,507 km, Uttar Pradesh at 2,55,576 km and Madhya Pradesh at 2,32,344 km.

These five states account for 42.4 per cent of the total rural roads in the country, the report said.

