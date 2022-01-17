Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Rupee Slips 9 Paise To Close At 74.24 Against US Dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.18 against the American currency and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.16 and a low of 74.36 during the session.

Rupee Slips 9 Paise To Close At 74.24 Against US Dollar
Rupee finally settled at 74.24, down 9 paise over its previous close of 74.15 against greenback. - Outlook

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 6:52 pm

Declining for the second straight session, the rupee on Monday fell 9 paise to close at 74.24 (provisional) against the US dollar as muted domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.18 against the American currency and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.16 and a low of 74.36 during the session.

The rupee finally settled at 74.24, down 9 paise over its previous close of 74.15 against the greenback.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent down at 95.11.

"Weaker economic data, higher bond yields, a surge in crude oil prices and state-run banks dollar buying on behalf of importers weighed on rupee for the second day in trot," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Global forex markets remain calm as the US market remained closed on Monday on account of Martin Luther King Day.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.27 per cent to $85.83 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 85.88 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 61,308.91, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 52.35 points or 0.29 per cent to 18,308.10.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,598.20 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Tags

Business National Rupee Falls Rupee Vs Dollar Rupee
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

PM Modi At WEF 2022: Talks About Covid-19, Climate Change, Economic Reforms In Davos Agenda Summit

PM Modi At WEF 2022: Talks About Covid-19, Climate Change, Economic Reforms In Davos Agenda Summit

Hero MotoCorp shares jump over 5 pc

Strides Pharma's Singapore arm gets USFDA nod for generic version of oseltamivir phosphate

Metro AG Bullish On India Business, Says To Continue Expanding In India

Amazon's UK site backs away from plan to stop taking Visa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles