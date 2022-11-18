Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Rupee Slips 6 Paise To Close At 81.70 Against US Dollar

However, a weak dollar in the overseas market and fresh foreign capital inflows restricted the loss, forex traders said.     

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 4:40 pm

The rupee depreciated 6 paise to close at 81.70 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday amid a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and firming crude oil prices.
     
However, a weak dollar in the overseas market and fresh foreign capital inflows restricted the loss, forex traders said.
     
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened up at 81.59 and later erased all its early gains. During the session, it witnessed a high of 81.52 and a low of 81.78.
     
The domestic unit finally settled at 81.70 against the American currency, registering a fall of 6 paise over its previous close of 81.64.
     
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.28 per cent to 106.39.
     
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.36 per cent to USD 90.10 per barrel.
     
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 87.12 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 61,663.48, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 36.25 points or 0.20 per cent to 18,307.65.
     
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 618.37 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. 

Tags

Business Rupee Falls Rupee Vs Dollar Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Interbank Foreign Exchange Market
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History