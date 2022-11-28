Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Rupee Slips 6 Paise To 81.77 Against US Dollar

Rupee vs Dollar: In the previous session on Friday, the rupee weakened by just one paisa to end at 81.71 against the dollar.

rupee vs dollar, indian rupee
rupee vs dollar, indian rupee

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 10:15 am

The rupee depreciated 6 paise to 81.77 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking a lacklustre trend in domestic equity markets and a firm American currency overseas.
     
However, lower crude prices in the international market and fresh foreign fund inflows restricted the rupee’s fall, forex dealers said.
     
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 81.81 against the dollar, then gained some ground to quote 81.77, registering a decline of 6 paise over its previous close.
     
In the previous session on Friday, the rupee weakened by just one paisa to end at 81.71 against the dollar.
     
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.41 per cent to 106.39.
     
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 2.58 per cent to USD 81.47 per barrel.
     
In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 27.97 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 62,265.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 12.45 points or 0.07 per cent to 18,500.30.
     
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 369.08 crore, according to exchange data.
     
Foreign portfolio investors have rediscovered their liking for Indian equities, making a net investment of Rs 31,630 crore in November in hopes of an end to the aggressive rate hikes and positivity about overall macroeconomic trends.

Tags

Business Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar US Dollar Indian Economy Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ladakh Councillors To Get Rs 60,000 Allowance, Total Emoluments Hiked to Rs 1.20 Lakh

Ladakh Councillors To Get Rs 60,000 Allowance, Total Emoluments Hiked to Rs 1.20 Lakh

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves