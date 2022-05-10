Rupee Falls To All-Time Low. How It Impacts The Economy

Rupee fell to new record low on Monday with the local unit falling to an all-time low of 77.44 against the US dollar on the back of strength in American currency amid continuous selling foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

The strength in the dollar can be attributed to safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tension, a reversal in the interest rate cycle in the USA, and a surge in crude oil prices.

The rise in interest rates in the USA is leading to selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the Indian equity market which is also resulting in rupee depreciation. India imports 85 per cent crude oil of its needs and a rise in crude oil prices or strength in the dollar leads to a current account deficit which is a cause of concern from an economic perspective, analysts said.

The foreign investors have so far this year sold shares worth Rs 1.38 lakh crore data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) showed.

“Amid all worries, we should focus on some important points, first Indian Rupee is still amongst the best performing emerging market currency despite its recent fall, FIIs have sold almost 3 lakh crore in the Indian equity market since Oct-2021 but the rupee has remained resilient because of the high forex reserves that will provide enough ammunition to the RBI to intervene. Further, the rate hikes throughout the world will cool off the prices of major commodities, and supply chains will normalize, capping the further rise in inflation. This will moderate the further depreciation of INR and we believe that RBI will intervene in case of too much fall in the rupee,” Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart said.

Winners and Losers From Depreciating Rupee

The rupee depreciation has its positive and negative impact on the economy while it is good for exports but it is very negative for imports.

A falling rupee puts the households in the country at a disadvantage as it leads to an increase in the cost of imports. India’s economy being import-oriented, this has an adverse effect. On the flipside, exporters tend to gain from weaker rupee as their earnings are in dollars in turn increasing their revenues in rupee terms.

India's exports rose by 24.22 per cent to a monthly record high of $38.19 billion in April on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals.

Despite rising exports India's trade deficit widened to $20 billion during the month, the commerce ministry said last week.

Weaker rupee will also increase the country's import bill as India's main import item crude oil price will increase which will expand the country's current account deficit, Sandeep Bagla of Trust AMC told Outlook Business.

"Emerging market currencies have depreciated sharply against the US Dollar in the last few weeks. Comparatively Indian Rupee was stable and has recently depreciated to new lows. It has a negative impact on both the economy and the markets. Our imports become expensive putting pressure on the current account deficit. Weak currency puts pressure on domestic inflation due to higher import prices," said Sandeep Bagla, CEO of Trust Asset Management Company.



Inflation and Interest Rate Worries

With the depreciating rupee the inflation, which is already at elevated levels, is going to accelerate further because of surge in import bill. Inflation which is already above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance level, will lead to another round of rate hikes which will lead to hike in cost of funds in turn fuelling inflation and rate hike fears.

Rupee To Weaken Further

Meanwhile, analysts expect the rupee to weaken further and test levels of 79 against the dollar.

“Stronger dollar and sustained up move in global crude oil price is weighing on the overall market sentiment. This week, focus will be on the inflation number that will be released on the domestic front as well as from the US. We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to trade with a positive bias and quote in the range of 77.20 and 77.80,” said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Broadly, the USD-INR pair is expected to move further higher towards 78-78.50 over the short term (1 to 3 months perspective) and towards 79 over the medium-term (3 to 5 months perspective). On the contrary side, a breakout point of 76.95 to 77.10 zone will act as a crucial support zone,” Amit Pabari, MD of CR Forex Advisors told Outlook Business.

