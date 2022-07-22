Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Rupee Falls 7 Paise To 79.92 Against Us Dollar In Early Trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.90 against the US dollar, then fell to 79.92 against the greenback, registering a decline of 7 paise over the last close

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 12:56 pm

The rupee depreciated 7 paise to 79.92 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday tracking the strength of the dollar in the overseas market and firm crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.90 against the US dollar, then fell to 79.92 against the greenback, registering a decline of 7 paise over the last close.

On Thursday, the rupee recovered from its all-time low of 80.06 to close 20 paise higher at 79.85 against the US dollar following overall weakness in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Related stories

Rupee Holding Up Well Relative To Emerging Market Peers, Advanced Economies: RBI Governor

Rupee Falls 1 Paisa To All-Time Low Of 80.06 Against Us Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Closes Below 80 For First Time Against Dollar, Drops By 13 Paise

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.01 per cent at 106.92.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures  advanced 1 per cent to USD 104.90 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 250.95 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 55,932.90, while the broader NSE Nifty was up 71.10 points or 0.43 per cent to 16,676.35.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,799.32 crore, as per exchange data.

The rupee opened lower as the European Central Bank (ECB)  hiked rates by 50 basis points on Thursday and was ready for more to check inflation, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Bhansali further said that the market is now waiting for the US FED on July 27 as the RBI postpones its meeting in August by one day.

The Reserve Bank of India has postponed the meeting of its interest rate setting Monetary Policy Committee by a day to August 3 due to administrative exigencies.

The RBI said the decision of the MPC will be known on August 5 as against the earlier schedule of August 4. 

Tags

Business National Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar Rupee Falls Digital Rupee Rupee Dollar Dollar Rupee Index
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Amber Heard To Appeal USD 10M Judgment In Johnny Depp Defamation Case

Amber Heard To Appeal USD 10M Judgment In Johnny Depp Defamation Case

Liz Truss Holds Commanding Lead Over Rishi Sunak In UK PM Race:Survey

Liz Truss Holds Commanding Lead Over Rishi Sunak In UK PM Race:Survey