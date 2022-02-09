Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Rupa & Co Q3 Rises 34 per cent At Rs 58.3 crore

Net profit of hosiery firm Rupa and Company increased 34 per cent at Rs 58.3 crore in the third quarter of current fiscal as compared to Rs 43.4 crore in the same period the previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday.

Rupa & Co Q3 Rises 34 per cent At Rs 58.3 crore
Rupa & Co Q3 Rises 34 per cent At Rs 58.3 crore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 12:34 pm

Net profit of hosiery firm Rupa and Company increased 34 per cent at Rs 58.3 crore in the third quarter of current fiscal as compared to Rs 43.4 crore in the same period the previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday.

Revenues of  the company increased 25 per cent during the quarter at Rs 433.2 crore as compared to Rs 345.6 crore in the similar previous period. EBITDA margins during the quarter increased 26 per cent at Rs 81 crore, the statement added. Commenting upon the results, CEO of the company Dinesh  Lodha was quoted as saying "we continue to build upon the momentum in our growth trajectory. There is a robust demand for the company's products in the market".

Tags

Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Kolte-Patil Developers Q3 Profit Dips 76 per cent To Rs 5.37 crore; Revenue Up 26 per cent To Rs 244.7 crore

Kolte-Patil Developers Q3 Profit Dips 76 per cent To Rs 5.37 crore; Revenue Up 26 per cent To Rs 244.7 crore

JK Paper Shares Jump Over 4 per cent After Earnings Announcement

Glenmark Pharma, SaNOtize Research Launch Nasal Spray For COVID-19 Treatment in India

Bharti Airtel Board Approves Raising up to Rs 7,500 crore via Debt Instruments

Eclat Media Selects Tata Communications To Bring Global Sports To Pan Asian Viewers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row