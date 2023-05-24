Rs 2000 Note Withdrawal Induces Panic Buying, Here Is How People Are Going Creative To Avoid Bank Visits

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) withdrew Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, Indians are finding new ways to spend the notes they have before the September 30 deadline to exchange or deposit them.

To allay any fears regarding the move, RBI had said that the Rs 2,000 note will continue to be legal tender, meaning people can still use them for transactions.

According to reports, there has been a surge in people looking to buy daily essentials and premium branded goods.

People have been looking for ways to avoid going to bank for exchanging or depositing Rs 2,000 notes. Due to this, many Indian shops have seen a surge in customers looking to use the notes.

A mango seller in Mumbai told Reuters that many of his customers are using Rs 2,000 notes to buy the fruit since Saturday, a day after RBI announced the decision. He said he receives around 10 notes of the denomination every day.

The mango seller added that there is no fear as the note remains valid and he will deposit everything before September 30.

Along with the popular summer fruit, stores selling watches have also seen a surge in sales due to accepting Rs 2,000 notes.

A Rado store manager was quoted as saying in the report that his store is selling 3-4 watches every day since the withdrawal, up from 1-2 it did before the decision.

However, not everyone is willing to accept Rs 2,000 notes.

A restaurant owner told Reuters, “I don't want to get into the trouble of depositing it with my bank."

The process to deposit or exchange the notes began yesterday with reports indicating that bank branches did not see a lot of rush from the public, unlike the demonetisation exercise in 2016 when long queues were seen outside the banks.



