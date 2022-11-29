Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Adani Group Wins Bid For Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Three bids were received for the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slum clusters

Dharavi slum Redevelopment Project

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 5:56 pm

Gautam Adani-led Adani group has won the bid for the Rs 20,000-crore Dharavi redevelopment project on Tuesday. 

Adani group has quoted Rs 5,069 crore for the project, followed by the DLF group that quoted Rs 2,025 crore, according to a report in The Indian Express, quoting SVR Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project

According to media reports, The winner of the bid will have seven years to complete the work and rehabilitate more than 56,000 families from one of the largest slum clusters in Mumbai.

Three bids were received for the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slum clusters, at a cost of over Rs 20,000 crore. However, “only Adani and DLF were qualified in the final bidding since the other bidder, Naman Group didn’t qualify,” Srinivas said.

The government looks to transform the slum into an integrated commercial cum residential township.

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Maharashtra on November 15 said that it received three bids for the rehabilitation and construction work.

In September this year, the Maharashtra cabinet approved fresh global bids for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and offered additional benefits.

Related stories

Adani Group Seeks To Expand Power Distribution In Mumbai With Rs 5,700 Crore Bet

Adani Group's Rs 493 Crore Open Offer For NDTV To Begin From Tuesday

Dharavi Slum Redevelopment: Three Companies In Race For Rs 20,000-Crore Project

The Maharashtra authority had floated a tender In October this year for the redevelopment work. 

Srinivas had earlier said November 15 was the last date for submission of bids.According to officials, the bids will be scrutinised based on technical and financial eligibility.

Overall, eight companies from India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and South Korea had shown interest in the redevelopment of Dharavi in the pre-bid meeting conducted on October 11.

Tags

Business National Adani Group Dharavi Slum Redevelopment Gautam Adani
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live