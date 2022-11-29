Gautam Adani-led Adani group has won the bid for the Rs 20,000-crore Dharavi redevelopment project on Tuesday.

Adani group has quoted Rs 5,069 crore for the project, followed by the DLF group that quoted Rs 2,025 crore, according to a report in The Indian Express, quoting SVR Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project

According to media reports, The winner of the bid will have seven years to complete the work and rehabilitate more than 56,000 families from one of the largest slum clusters in Mumbai.

Three bids were received for the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slum clusters, at a cost of over Rs 20,000 crore. However, “only Adani and DLF were qualified in the final bidding since the other bidder, Naman Group didn’t qualify,” Srinivas said.

The government looks to transform the slum into an integrated commercial cum residential township.

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Maharashtra on November 15 said that it received three bids for the rehabilitation and construction work.

In September this year, the Maharashtra cabinet approved fresh global bids for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and offered additional benefits.

The Maharashtra authority had floated a tender In October this year for the redevelopment work.

Srinivas had earlier said November 15 was the last date for submission of bids.According to officials, the bids will be scrutinised based on technical and financial eligibility.

Overall, eight companies from India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and South Korea had shown interest in the redevelopment of Dharavi in the pre-bid meeting conducted on October 11.