Saturday, May 07, 2022
Rooftop Solar Energy Panels To Be Set Up In All CAPF Establishments

It will help generate solar power up to 71.68 megawatts and facilitate use of green power in a large number of security establishments across the country

The demand surge for solar energy coupled with a clarion call globally to diversify trade markets and supply chain presents a huge opportunity for indigenous solar manufacturing. Representational image

Updated: 07 May 2022 2:52 pm

As part of a mega green initiative, the Union home ministry has decided to set up rooftop solar energy panels in all installations of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across the country.

The move will help generate solar power up to 71.68 megawatts and facilitate use of green power in a large number of security establishments throughout India.

As a step towards the Government of India's efforts to promote renewable energy and thereby move towards a carbon neutral economy, the home ministry has initiated a proposal to install solar energy panels in the campuses of the CAPFs and the National Security Guard (NSG), a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Accordingly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on May 6 between the home ministry and the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) here in the presence of Union home secretary and secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the statement said.

This umbrella MoU envisages collaboration between the two parties for jointly undertaking installation of solar rooftop photovoltaic power panels.

The CAPFs – the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB – have a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel and they are deployed in different parts of the country in various security duties.

On the basis of available data, the SECI has estimated a total solar power potential of 71.68 MW in the campuses of the CAPFs and the NSG.

 The SECI, having expertise in the field of solar power projects, will either directly or through an agency or agencies selected through a competitive bidding process, supports the home ministry in implementing rooftop solar PV power panels. 

