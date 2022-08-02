Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Ronnie Screwvala’s upGrad Acquires Noida-Based Exampur

upGrad had acquired online learning institution Harappa Education in July 2022 for $38 million

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 4:34 pm

Higher education platform, upGrad, has acquired Noida-based Exampur, an edtech that offers test-prep for government jobs. This comes close on the heels of the company’s acquisition of an online learning institution, Harappa Education, in July 2022 for $38 million. 

The deal amount for this acquisition was not disclosed. 

Co-founded by Vivek Kumar and Vardan Gandhi in 2018, Exampur offers over 200 test-prep courses for aspirants keen to get government jobs. This includes UPSC, SSC, defense, banking, teaching, and other state-level administrative sectors. 

The majority of the vernacular-language content is delivered through its YouTube channels. Exampur also has offline centers in cities like Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut and Patna. 

The mass edtech platform claimed to have a subscriber base of over 12 million with an average viewership of 2.5 million students. 90 per cent of its paid users are from tier 2, 3 and 4 towns of India. Exampur hopes to reach Rs 70 crore in revenue this fiscal.

Last year, the company raised an undisclosed amount during its Pre Series A funding round from a consortium of Singapore-based angel investors. This included current and former executives of Coca Cola, Vivendi, Citibank, Qualcomm and Interpublic Group.

