Rishi Sunak Becomes Britain's Prime Minister, Meets King Charles 

The 42-year-old won the Conservative Party contest to replace his predecessor Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak meets with King Charles as he officially becomes Prime Minister.
Rishi Sunak meets with King Charles as he officially becomes Prime Minister.

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 5:40 pm

Rishi Sunak formally took over as Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday and will begin assembling his cabinet.

The 42-year-old won the Conservative Party contest to replace his predecessor Liz Truss. 

Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, in a farewell speech from Downing Street, wished her successor Rishi Sunak "every success" on Tuesday as she extolled some achievements of her time in power.

"We continue to battle through a storm but I believe in Britain, I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead," she said, before heading to Buckingham Palace to formally resign.

