Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Retail Inflation Surges To 6.01% In January At Seven Month High

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 5.66 per cent in December 2021 and 4.06 per cent in January 2021.

Inflation in the food basket was 5.43% in January 2022 as against 4.05% in the preceding month.

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 6:19 pm

 Retail inflation rose to 6.01 per cent in January on an annual basis and breached the RBI's upper tolerance level, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items, as per government data released on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 5.66 per cent in December 2021 and 4.06 per cent in January 2021. As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basket was 5.43 per cent in January 2022 as against 4.05 per cent in the preceding month.

The Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in the CPI-based inflation, has been tasked by the government to keep the inflation at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

