Responsible Travel Vital For Sustainable Tourism

By Rikant Pittie

Finding a long-term solution that doesn't degrade the natural and cultural ecosystems is what sustainable travel is all about. It is important that sustainable travel minimises the negative effects of tourism and, if possible, helps the local community at large. The World Tourism Organization defines sustainable tourism as "development that serves the demands of existing visitors and host areas while safeguarding and expanding future opportunities". Environmental sustainability is expected to be achieved by balancing economic, social and aesthetic requirements with the preservation of the environment's vital ecological processes, biodiversity, and life-support systems.

Eco-friendly travel emphasises the importance of conserving our natural resources and preserving the environment. Pollution from travel may have a negative impact on animals and the environment, so it is important for travellers to be more mindful of their impact. Tourism has a significant impact on local communities and companies, as well as on the cultures of those who live there.

Sustainable tourism provides benefits for both tourists and local populations. Thus, an increasing number of people is altering their perspective on travel. The 2022 Sustainable Travel Research Report says that 91% of Indian travellers want to travel more sustainably over the next 12 months. Sustainable travel is all about displaying and practising concern. Currently, the number of individuals who travel is growing. How can we travel if we do not act appropriately? Travel may be beneficial and has ample scope. However, travellers must be aware of all this. Sustainable tourism is primarily responsible for three things: environmental benefits; assistance to local communities; and economic benefits.

Without tourists flocking to their favourite destinations, there would be no tourism. Sustainable tourism also takes into its purview the notion of sustainable travel. Tourists have to take the onus of igniting a positive spark wherever they take a holiday. In today’s world, we have a palpable power of knowledge, led by the interconnectedness of the internet. This power of understanding should not be underestimated, and we should be guided to do the right thing at all costs. Always recognise that this is advantageous for everyone around the globe, not just you.

Sustainable tourism has three pillars: environmental, social and economic (sometimes referred to as "planet, people and profits"). Reducing waste, eliminating single-use plastics and minimising the carbon impact may improve environmental sustainability. Natural ecosystems like woods and streams must be protected, along with historic structures, architecture and artwork. Social sustainability is tougher to define than environmental sustainability, but it means operating your company in the interest of your workers, stakeholders, partners and communities. All tourism affects communities, and it is our job to limit or eliminate negative consequences and promote favourable ones. Profitability is part of economic sustainability, but not at the expense of other pillars (environmental and social). If a business isn't successful, it's not sustainable. Yet profit can't be chased at the expense of the environment and society.

It is easy to feel overwhelmed when it pertains to responsible travel because of the many dangers our environment faces today. The good news is that reducing your negative influence on the environment is not as difficult as you may think.

Single-use plastic is a foe: Single-use plastic bottles are an issue for our world, especially in nations without recycling infrastructure. To decrease your environmental impact, bring a refillable water bottle and fill it up at water stations or use water purification pills. There are also UV water purification beverage bottles available for purchase.

Prioritise protracted stays: Tourism's transportation needs have an impact on energy consumption and CO2 emissions, as well as infrastructure and land. Shorter durations of stays that concentrate on limited time budgets may lead to significant concentrations of visitor flows in must-see destinations, while tourists who remain longer are more inclined to patronise small enterprises in off-beat regions. Instead of planning trips where you try to see as much as possible in a short amount of time, you might want to stay in one place for longer time and get a better feel of the area.

Contribute to the locals: Travellers should be conscious of where they spend their money and ensure that it supports the local community and goes to locals. Unfortunately, tourism may lead to economic loss and breach of human rights. Therefore, tourists should eat locally and dine in restaurants that utilise local foods to support companies that employ locals. Or, visit a local market, which is an excellent chance to meet people and experience a foodcation.

Direct to the destination: You can save a ton of CO2 emissions by traveling nonstop instead of making avoidable stopovers. Nonstop flights might be difficult or prohibitively costly in certain cases, but if you are dedicated to environmentally friendly travel when you make the journey, there are always options. Flight take-off and landing account for most of the emissions, so those additional stopovers may create much more detrimental effects on the environment than taking direct flights.

We are responsible for travelling through the world's landscapes in an environmentally responsible manner. Do we not want the travel experience to be the same in 20 years as it is today? Standing among crystal-clear Alpine lakes and strolling along pristine beaches? Occasionally interact with various cultures and gain fresh knowledge. If the vote is yes, then we must choose to travel in a responsible and sustainable manner now. Actually, it is not that difficult. We just need to get started. It is encouraging to know that 94% of Indian travellers believe that sustainable travel is extremely necessary, according to the ‘2022 Sustainable Travel Research Report’, About 68% of them also believe that climate change has inspired them to adopt more sustainable travel behaviours.

Rikant Pittie is the Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip.

