Reserve Bank Of India's MPC Hikes Repo Rate By 50 Basis Points To Check Inflation, Rupee Slide

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das-led six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided in ratio of 5:1 to hike key interest rate - repo rate - by 50 basis points to 5.9 per cent to tame the inflation which has been above its tolerance level of 2-6 per cent for eighth consecutive month.

The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing facility rate were also increased by the same quantum to 5.65 per cent and 6.15 per cent, respectively.

While announcing rate hike, Governor Das said, world has been confronted with one crisis after another while Indian economy remains resilient.

"World is in midst of third major shock from aggressive monetary tightening by central banks and there is nervousness in financial market, global economy in eye of the new storm," Governor Das added.

The RBI cut the Indian economic growth projection to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent for current fiscal while inflation is expected to remain elevated at 6.7 per cent.

The central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) has already hiked the key policy rate by 140 bps since May to 5.4 per cent to cool off domestic retail inflation that has stayed above the RBI's upper tolerance limit since January.

The government has tasked the central bank to ensure the consumer price index (CPI) remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side, but retail inflation has stubbornly stayed above the RBI's comfort zone since January.

As per the latest data, the inflation was at 7 per cent in August.

