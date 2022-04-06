Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Reliance Sets Up Free EV Charging Infra For Employees

The company's HR on Wednesday sent mailers to employees informing about the Jio-bp pulse EV charging zone at its Navi Mumbai campus, Reliance Corporate Park

Reliance Sets Up Free EV Charging Infra For Employees

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 7:33 pm

In a first, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has set up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at its Mumbai campus to allow employees to charge their EVs free of cost.

The company's HR on Wednesday sent mailers to employees informing about the Jio-bp pulse EV charging zone at its Navi Mumbai campus, Reliance Corporate Park (RCP).

Related stories

Jio-bp And TVS Motor Company To Partner On EV Charging Solutions

Adani Group Enters Electric Mobility Infrastructure Sector; Launches First EV Charging Station

"Charge your electric vehicle at RCP @ no cost!" the mailer said detailing the process of accessing the facility.

The charging station set up by Jio-bp - the company's fuel retailing joint venture with British energy giant bp - is in line with the firm's promise to achieve net carbon neutrality.

Reliance is likely to create such infrastructure at other campuses too.

According to the email by HR, the Jio bp pulse facility will be available to Reliance employees to charge their electric vehicles free of cost.

The Jio bp pulse zone at Reliance Corporate Park presently includes six chargers of different configurations to cater to both electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Reliance employees need to register through the Jio bp pulse Charge mobile app and scan the QR code on the charging unit to start the EV charging session, it said.

Reliance BP Mobility Limited, operating under the brand name Jio-bp, is working with multiple demand aggregators, OEMs and technology partners with a vision of being the leading EV charging infrastructure player in India.

During 2021, Jio-bp constructed and launched one of the country’s largest EV charging hubs in Dwarka, Delhi with BluSmart as its primary customer.

Tags

Business National Reliance Industries Reliance Jio Reliance Group Reliance Power Electric Vehicles (EVs) EV Charging Stations Self-Driving Electric Vehicle
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

HDFC Bank Plans To Raise Up To Rs 50,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds

HDFC Bank Plans To Raise Up To Rs 50,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds

HDFC Bank Plans To Raise Up To Rs 50,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds

HDFC Bank Plans To Raise Up To Rs 50,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds