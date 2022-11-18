Reliance Jio has rolled out 5G services across Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, etc.

"Jio is rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace...now covers major parts of this geography," the company said on Friday.

“Covering majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area.” a Jio spokesperson said.

According to the company, users living in these areas will get the invite to join the Jio Welcome Offer on the My Jio app. The company has also launched a special 5G welcome offer for all its users giving unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speeds, at no additional fee.

Lakhs of Jio users in Delhi-NCR are already using the Jio Welcome Offer, the company said. It added this was possible given its stand-alone 5G architecture which does not depend on existing 4G networks.

Jio has already rolled out 5G services on a trial basis in seven cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

