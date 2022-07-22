Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Reliance Jio June Quarter Profit Rises 24% To Rs 4,335 Crore

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio clocked revenue from operations of Rs 21,873 crore in the just-ended quarter, which was 21.5 per cent higher than the year-ago period

Reliance Jio.

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 5:54 pm

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday reported a nearly 24 per cent year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 4,335 crore for the June 2022 quarter.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio clocked revenue from operations of Rs 21,873 crore in the just-ended quarter, which was 21.5 per cent higher than the year-ago period, according to a filing. 

Jio's Q1 scorecard comes at a time when the telecom market is poised for the advent of 5G services, which will usher in ultra-high speeds (about 10 times faster than 4G) and bring new-age services and business models.

The countdown to 5G spectrum auctions has begun, and a total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of radiowaves worth at least Rs 4.3 lakh crore will be put on the block during the upcoming auction, scheduled to begin on July 26.
 

Reliance Jio Reliance Jio Earnings Reliance Jio Q1 Earnings Reliance Jio Q1 Profit Reliance Jio Results Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio ARPU
