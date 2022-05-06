Friday, May 06, 2022
Reliance Jio Profit Rises 24% To Rs 4,173 Crore In March Quarter

Jio's revenue from operations jumped 20 per cent to Rs 20,901 crore in March quarter compared with Rs 17,358 crore in the year ago period

For financial year 2021-22, Jio's profit jumped 23% annually to Rs 15,854 crore

Updated: 06 May 2022 6:02 pm

Reliance Jio Infocomm, part of the country's most valuable firm Reliance Industries, on Friday reported net profit of Rs 4,173 crore, marking an upside of 24.19 per cent from Rs 3,360 crore during the same period last financial year. Its revenue from operations jumped 20 per cent to Rs 20,901 crore in March quarter compared with Rs 17,358 crore in the year ago period.

During the quarter, company duly repaid commercial papers due for redemption on March 31, 2022 and it has total outstanding commercial papers amounting to Rs 17,837 crore, Reliance Jio said in an earnings release. Jio also issued 50,000 unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore and those debentures are listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange.

For financial year 2021-22, Reliance Jio's net profit jumped 23 per cent annually to Rs 15,854 crore and its revenue from operations rose 10.3 per cent to Rs 77,356 crore.

At the end of fiscal year 2021-22, Reliance Jio had total assets worth Rs 3,19,723 crore and total liabilities worth Rs 1,21 634 crore.
 

