Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Reliance Jio, Government of Maldives Team Up For IAX Undersea Cable System In Maldives

Reliance Jio Infocomm is among India's major telecommunication operators, providing services such as 4G and mobile broadband digital services. Jio has also plans to roll out 5G and 6G technologies in the future.

Reliance Jio, Government of Maldives Team Up For IAX Undersea Cable System In Maldives
Originating in Mumbai, the IAX system connects India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 3:39 pm

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which is the subsidiary of Reliance Group has teamed up with the government of Maldives-owned Ocean Connect Maldives Private Limited (OCM), to install the next generation of India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) undersea cable system that would connect the Maldives directly with major internet hubs in India and Singapore. 

Originating in Mumbai, the IAX system connects India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. Meanwhile, India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) system connects Mumbai to Milan, landing in Savona, Italy, and some areas of the Middle East, North Africa and the Mediterranean. Reliance Jio Infocomm is among India's major telecommunication operators, providing services such as 4G and mobile broadband digital services. Jio has also plans to roll out 5G and 6G technologies in the future. 

Related stories

InMobi's Roposo To Enter Business Deal With Reliance Retail

Reliance Jio Announces Joint Venture With SES For Satellite-Based Internet

Speaking on the development, Uz Fayyaz Ismail, Maldives’ Minister of Economic Development said, “This is the first stride towards enhancing our connectivity infrastructure and opening vast opportunities for our people through providing secure, affordable and high-quality services. We also aim to diversify our economy and establish ourselves as a key communications hub in South Asia. Aside from economic development, this will accelerate social development through high-speed internet access throughout the Maldives allowing us to attain the equitable development we seek.”

Both IAX and IEX employs open system technology and the latest wavelength switched RoADM/branching units that ensures rapid upgrade deployment and the ultimate flexibility to add/drop waves across multiple locations. Notably, both systems will provide over 200Tb/sec of capacity at speeds of 100Gb/sec, over 16,000 kilometres. 

Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio said, “IAX will not only connect the Maldives to the world’s content hubs, but it will also support the explosive growth in data demand expected from the new initiatives being launched by the government of Maldives.”

Tags

Business National Reliance Jio Reliance Industries Reliance Group India–Maldives Maldives Telecom Telecom Sector India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) System IAX System IEX System
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Government Aims For Sustained Recovery; Infrastructure Spends To Help Economy, Says Finance Minister

Government Aims For Sustained Recovery; Infrastructure Spends To Help Economy, Says Finance Minister

Sensex, Nifty Fall For Fourth Straight Session As Tensions Between Russia, Ukraine Simmer

Domestic Air Traffic To Cross Pre-Covid Levels In Next 2 Months: Scindia

AiDash Acquires Geospatial Firm Neurafarms.ai At An Undisclosed Amount

Leveraging Digital Channels, Tech To Become $5 Trillion Economy Welcome Step By Government: HUL's Mehta

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title

A child dressed as Coraza character participates in the celebration of the recognition of the Pawkar Raymi or Flowering Festival by the government, in Peguche, Ecuador

Fiesta Of The Flowering Of The Maize

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

A child sticks a drawing on a wall at a newly renovated creche, at Mandoli Jail in New Delhi. As schools reopened after a long hiatus imposed due to COVID-19, the children lodged in women centric jail no 16 in Mandoli have also joined their newly renovated creche.

Education For All

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale