Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Reliance Industries Shares Climb 1 per cent; Later Give Up Early Gains

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd Gained 1 per cent in Early Trade on Monday After The Company Reported its Best-Ever Quarterly Performance in October-December 2021.

Reliance Industries Shares Climb 1 per cent; Later Give Up Early Gains
RIL -

Trending

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 12:37 pm

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd gained 1 per cent in early trade on Monday after the company reported its best-ever quarterly performance in October-December 2021.

The stock of the country's most valued firm by market valuation jumped 1.04 per cent to Rs 2,504.10 in early trade on the BSE. At the NSE, it gained 1.08 per cent to Rs 2,504.75.

But, later the stock gave up all its early gains and was trading over 1 per cent lower on the bourses amid profit-taking. The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 16,57,689.52 crore in early trade on the BSE.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported its best-ever quarterly performance in October-December 2021, helped by an uptick in two 'Rs' -- refining and retail, a recent tariff hike accelerating growth  at Jio and a one-off gain from the sale of US shale gas business.
The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit rose 35.6 per cent sequentially and 41.5 per cent over the year-ago period to Rs 18,549 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the firm said in a statement. Consolidated revenue of the nation's biggest company by market value rose 9.5 per cent over the previous three months and 52.2 per cent year-on-year to record Rs 209,823 crore.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation climbed 30 per cent to a record Rs 33,886 crore. Three-fourths of this came from its traditional oil business as higher prices and demand returning from the bouncing economy helped earnings. But the company, which during the pandemic declared itself net debt-free, saw its borrowings exceed cash in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

Tags

Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

SC Directs DMRC, Reliance Infrastructure's DAMEPL To Appear Before Delhi HC On January 31

SC Directs DMRC, Reliance Infrastructure's DAMEPL To Appear Before Delhi HC On January 31

RBI To Conduct Overnight VRR Auction Of Rs 75,000 Crore Today

Tata Technologies Plans To Hire 3,000 Innovators In Next 12 Months

5 ways climate change increases the threat of tsunamis, from collapsing ice shelves to sea level rise

SEBI Asks PFS To Address CG Issues Before Holding Board Meet, Seeks Report In A Month

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

SA vs IND: India End Tour With Defeat As South Africa Sweep ODI Series

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1