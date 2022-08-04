Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Reliance Industries Partners With Balenciaga; To Launch Fashion Brand In India Soon

Notably, this partnership is Reliance Brand Limited’s second with the parent company Kering, which houses Balenciaga

Balenciaga
Balenciaga

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 9:38 pm

Reliance Brand Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail has entered into a strategic partnership with luxury fashion brand Balenciaga and will launch the brand in India soon, the company notified in a regulatory filing. Notably, this partnership is Reliance Brand Limited’s second with the parent company Kering, which houses Balenciaga. 

Darshan Mehta, MD, Reliance Brands Limited said, “Few brands have actually embraced the opportunity for creative reinterpretation and reinvention quite like Balenciaga. Their avant-garde and ingenious creations, bold use of the logo, and a consequent cult in the fashion industry have already created a strong footing throughout the world. It’s the most opportune time to introduce the brand to the country as the Indian luxury customer has matured and used fashion as a form of creative expression of their individuality.”

Related stories

How Mukesh Ambani Is Capturing The World For Daughter Isha

Notably, this is not the first time that Reliance Brand Limited has partnered with international brands. Launched in 2007, the company has over the years partnered with luxury and fashion brands such as Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Clarks, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Raghavendra Rathore, Replay, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Sunglass Hut, Scotch &Soda, Tiffany &Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, Vision Express, and West Elm, amongst others. 

In 2019, it first entered international acquisition by acquiring British toy retailer Hamleys. The company has as many as 821 stores and 1,263 shop-in-shops in India.  

Tags

Business Reliance Industries Reliance Group Reliance Retail Limited Reliance Brands Limited Balenciaga Kering
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis