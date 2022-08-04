Reliance Industries Partners With Balenciaga; To Launch Fashion Brand In India Soon

Reliance Brand Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail has entered into a strategic partnership with luxury fashion brand Balenciaga and will launch the brand in India soon, the company notified in a regulatory filing. Notably, this partnership is Reliance Brand Limited’s second with the parent company Kering, which houses Balenciaga.

Darshan Mehta, MD, Reliance Brands Limited said, “Few brands have actually embraced the opportunity for creative reinterpretation and reinvention quite like Balenciaga. Their avant-garde and ingenious creations, bold use of the logo, and a consequent cult in the fashion industry have already created a strong footing throughout the world. It’s the most opportune time to introduce the brand to the country as the Indian luxury customer has matured and used fashion as a form of creative expression of their individuality.”

Notably, this is not the first time that Reliance Brand Limited has partnered with international brands. Launched in 2007, the company has over the years partnered with luxury and fashion brands such as Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Clarks, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Raghavendra Rathore, Replay, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Sunglass Hut, Scotch &Soda, Tiffany &Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, Vision Express, and West Elm, amongst others.

In 2019, it first entered international acquisition by acquiring British toy retailer Hamleys. The company has as many as 821 stores and 1,263 shop-in-shops in India.