Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Reliance Industries Calls Off Rs 24,713 Crore Deal With Future Group. Here Is The Timeline Of Events

Future Group

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 5:23 pm

Reliance Industries on Saturday said its Rs 24,713-crore deal with the Future Group cannot go ahead as secured creditors of the latter have voted against it.

In a regulatory filing, Reliance said Future Group companies comprising Future Retail Limited (FRL) and other listed companies involved in the scheme have intimated the results of the voting on the scheme of arrangement by their shareholders and creditors at their respective meetings.

Here is the timeline of how events unfolded

The rejection by lenders comes amid a legal challenge by U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc which has accused Future of violating certain contracts by dealing with Reliance.

Reliance in 2020 had sought to purchase Future's retail, wholesale and other assets in a deal worth Rs 24,713 crore after Future was hard hit by the pandemic.

But Amazon soon obtained legal injunctions that stalled Future's deal with Reliance, sparking a series of legal battles at various forums, including an arbitration panel in Singapore.

In February, Reliance which had kept to the sidelines earlier in the dispute, suddenly took control of hundreds of Future stores, citing non-payment of rent, after assuming many of the leases held by cash-strapped Future.

That spooked bankers, some of whom have already initiated debt recovery proceedings against Future.

Future Group as a whole has more than $4 billion in debt and lenders have started classifying the loans as non-performing assets (NPA).

Lenders are getting ready for a lengthy battle in bankruptcy court which can take years to resolve, sources told Reuters earlier on Friday, news agency Reuters reported.
In August last year, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd had said it will acquire the retail and wholesale business, and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore. The scheme of arrangement entails the consolidation of Future Group's retail and wholesale assets into one entity Future Enterprises Ltd and then transferring it to Reliance Retail.

The deal has been contested by Amazon, an investor in Future Coupons that in turn is a shareholder in Future Retail.

In August 2019, Amazon had agreed to purchase 49 per cent of one of Future's unlisted firms, Future Coupons Ltd (which owns 7.3 per cent equity in BSE-listed Future Retail Ltd through convertible warrants), with the right to buy into the flagship Future Retail after a period of three to 10 years.

Amazon had dragged Future into arbitration at SIAC and in October, an interim award was passed by the Emergency Arbitrator (EA) in favour of the US-e-commerce major that barred Future Retail from taking any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party.
 

