Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Profit Falls Nearly 3% To Rs 2.39 Crore In Q3

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Profit Falls Nearly 3% To Rs 2.39 Crore In Q3
Revenue rose 23.4 per cent to Rs 20.40 crore.

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 5:18 pm

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) on Thursday reported a 2.7 per cent decline in December quarter net profit even as revenue rose in the pandemic year.

 Consolidated net profit of Rs 2.33 crore in October-December 2021 is compared with Rs 2.39 crore net profit in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

 Revenue rose 23.4 per cent to Rs 20.40 crore.

 "Income from product transportation service increased to Rs 845.45 lakh from Rs 792.41 lakh. Income from hiring construction machineries increased to Rs 3.46 crore from Rs 62.39 lakh. Income from other support services increased to Rs 4.47 crore from Rs 4.11 crore," it said.

 Other income increased to Rs 4.01 crore from Rs 3.87 crore.

 "The company continues to provide infrastructure support services namely transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines, construction machinery on hire, and other support services to Reliance Industries Group, with a substantial portion provided to Reliance Industries Ltd," the statement said.

 RIIL said it does not have any expansion plans on the anvil. 

