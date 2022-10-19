Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Reliance Jio Announces Festival Offers For JioFiber: Check Price, Benefits

The JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza offer is available for two plans – Rs 599 plan for 6 months and Rs 899 plan for 6 months

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 7:28 pm

Reliance Jio has announced festive offers for JioFiber plans which include value back and extra validity for customers. Jio said it is giving users Rs 6,500 worth of benefits for JioFiber plans and new connections between October 18 to 28. 

The JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza offer is available for two plans – Rs 599 plan for 6 months and Rs 899 plan for 6 months. 

To avail of the benefits of the offer, users will have to buy a new connection and subscribe to one of the two plans. 

Customers who subscribe to 6 months of the Rs 599 and Rs 899 plans will be eligible for 100 per cent value back and 15 days extra validity. 

Apart from these two, customers can also get 100 per cent value back with the Rs 899 plan for 3 months.

Here are the benefits of the two plans:

Rs 599 for 6 months plan (30 Mbps, 14+ OTT apps, 550+ on-demand channels)

Against the payment of Rs 4,241, new customers in this plan will get 15 days extra validity and vouchers worth Rs 4,500 for four different brands including Rs 1,000 vouchers each of AJIO, Reliance Digital, NetMeds and Rs 1,500 voucher of IXIGO. 

Rs 899 for 6 months plan (100 Mbps, 14+ OTT apps, 550+ on-demand channels)

Against the payment of Rs 6,365, new customers in this plan will get 15 days extra validity along with vouchers worth Rs 6,500 for 4 different brands including Rs 2,000 voucher of AJIO, Rs 1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital, Rs 500 voucher of NetMeds and Rs 3,000 voucher of IXIGO.

Rs. 899 plan for 3 months (100 Mbps, 14+ OTT apps, 550+ on-demand channels)

Against the payment of Rs 2,697, new customers in this plan will get vouchers worth Rs 3,500 for different brands including a Rs 1,000 voucher of AJIO, Rs 500 voucher each of Reliance Digital, NetMeds and Rs 1,500 voucher of IXIGO.

Customers who buy any of these plans will also get a 4K JioFiber set top box worth Rs 6,000 at no additional charges.

