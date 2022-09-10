Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Reliance Acquires Shubhalakshmi Polyesters For Rs 1,592 Crore

SPL produces polyester fibre, yarns and textile-grade chips through direct polymerisation as well as extruder spinning with value addition through texturising

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 1:01 pm

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has acquired polyester chips and yarn manufacturer Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd for Rs 1,592 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

"Reliance Petroleum Retail Ltd (under name change to 'Reliance Polyester Ltd'), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, today executed definitive documents to acquire polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd for cash consideration of Rs 1,522 crore and Rs 70 crore respectively, aggregating to Rs 1,592 crore by way of slump sale on a going concern basis," the firm said.

The deal is subject to approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the respective lenders of SPL and SPTex.

The acquisition will strengthen the textile manufacturing business of Reliance.

SPL produces polyester fibre, yarns and textile-grade chips through direct polymerisation as well as extruder spinning with value addition through texturising. It has a continuous polymerisation capacity of 2,52,000 tonnes per year. The firm has two production facilities, one each in Dahej in Gujarat and Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. At Dahej, SPTex operates a plant for the production of texturised yarn.

"The acquisitions are part of the company's strategy to expand its downstream polyester business," Reliance said.

SPL registered turnovers of Rs 2,702.50 crore, Rs 2,249.08 crore and Rs 1,768.39 crore in financial years 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. SPTex had turnovers of Rs 337.02 crore, Rs 338.00 crore and Rs 267.40 crore, respectively.
 

Tags

Business Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Shubhalakshmi Polyesters
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes Interim Report Says Car Brakes Were Applied 5 Seconds Before Crash

Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes Interim Report Says Car Brakes Were Applied 5 Seconds Before Crash

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story