Jio Announces AirFiber Plug And Play Device For Ultra-Speed 5G

Mukesh Ambani revealed plans the company aims to implement in the future, including the launch 5G standalone services in India by Diwali this year.

Additionally, Reliance has also announced Jio AirFiber – a plug-and-play device for users to experience fiber-like speed over the air without any wires.

The Jio AirFiber will work as a single device solution offers a personal WiFi hotspot at home or offices.

Ambani said for PAN India 5G network, the company has committed Rs 2 lakh crore investment.

While addressing shareholders at the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani said Jio will roll out 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai by Diwali 2022, adding that this will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases to cover entire India in 18 months by December 2023.

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, at the AGM, said that the AirFiber service will help consumers’ homes or offices connect to gigabit speed internet.

“An even more exciting possibility of Jio 5G is the ultra-high-speed fixed-broadband. Since you get fiber-like speeds over the air without any wires, we are calling it Jio AirFiber. With JioAirFiber, it will be really easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet,” he said.

“Thanks to Gigabit speed of JioAirFiber, we can deliver multiple video streams, showing multiple camera angles at the same time and that too in ultra-high definition, and we can dynamically choose which camera angle we want to focus on,” Ambani said.

Jio has also launched a new JioCloud PC, which is a thin device with a “pay for what you use” model. Consumers can get the Jio virtual PC with no upfront investments or upgrades.