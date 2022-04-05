Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Money

Recent Changes In Income Tax On Provident Fund Contributions

The interest earned, on PF contributions in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum, has now been made taxable. Should you reduce your PF contributions then? Read on to understand the implications.

Recent Changes In Income Tax On Provident Fund Contributions
Provident Fund is one of the retirement savings option .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

|

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 7:44 am

Individuals working in the organised sector have Employees Provident Fund (EPF or PF) as one of the retirement savings option, which provides reasonably assured returns and tax benefits. Tax exemptions are available on the contributions made on the accruals as well as on withdrawals (popularly known as EEE or Exempt, Exempt, Exempt scheme). 

In recent times, however, the government has brought in amendments to the tax benefits available under the scheme towards Employer (ER) and Employee (EE) contributions to provident fund.

 

Employer Contributions To PF

Employer contribution to Provident Fund (PF), NPS and superannuation aggregating to Rs 7.5 lakh is tax exempt. Contributions beyond this limit, along with accretions (i.e., interest, dividend, etc.) on such excess contribution is now taxable as salary income effective from FY 2020-21.

Employers now have the additional responsibility of determining the accretions on such taxable contributions, withhold taxes on such additional contributions and accretions, and report these incomes in Form 16 and Form 12BA. Needless to emphasise, employees need to report these in the Income Tax Return, too. It is also important to identify this taxable corpus separately, since all future accretions to the same are taxable.

National Pension Scheme
Employer contributions of up to Rs 7.5 lakh to the Provident Fund, the National Pension Scheme, and superannuation are tax-free.

Employee Contributions To PF

With the objective of limiting the tax benefits available to members with high contribution levels, Budget 2021 had expanded the taxability of PF to cover interest earned on employee contributions, where the annual employee contribution exceeded Rs 2.5 lakh per financial year (Rs 5 lakh in cases where there is no contribution by the employer, relevant to government employees) effective from FY 2021-22.

The annual limit of Rs 2.5 lakh would include voluntary contributions as well, and is taxable even if the PF contributory period exceeds five years.

Such interest income is taxable as “Income from other sources”, which may be subject to a tax withholding. Employees will need to report the annual taxable interest in the tax return (the tax return forms released for the year now requires employees to report this income separately under the schedule “Income from other sources”), determine whether taxes withheld are sufficient, or whether there is a need to remit taxes in advance or as self-assessment tax. Employees also have the option of declaring their personal income to the employer, so that tax obligations on such income are adequately covered.

Taxpayers have the option to consider “income from other sources” either on accrual basis or on cash basis in the tax return. Taxpayers would need to claim the taxes withheld in the relevant tax years in which the income is offered to tax. Advance tax/self-assessment tax obligations need to be aligned to the same. 

 

Should Employees Consider Reducing Their PF Contributions?

Under the PF scheme, the contributions are limited to 12 per cent of the statutory wage ceiling of Rs. 15,000 per month, and it is not mandatory to contribute on the entire basic salary. Here is an example to illustrate the tax impact, if such a choice is adopted.

 

Particulars

 

Reference

 

 PF Contributions

 On Actual Basic

 On Wage Ceiling Limit-
Currently Rs 15,000

 CTC 

 Tax Impact

 CTC 

 Tax Impact

Total CTC

 

        50,00,000

 

         50,00,000

 

Basic salary @ 50% of CTC

A

         25,00,000

           25,00,000

            25,00,000

               25,00,000

Employer Contribution to PF @ 12%

B

           3,00,000

             1,75,000

                21,600

                          -  

NPS (10% of basic)

           2,50,000

              2,50,000

Superannuation Fund
(15% of basic)

           3,75,000

              3,75,000

Special Allowance
(Balancing figure)

C

         15,75,000

           15,75,000

            18,53,400

               18,53,400

Taxable salary income

D (A+B+C)

 

          42,50,000

 

             43,53,400

Less: Deduction U/s 80C- Employee Contribution to PF

E

 

             1,50,000

 

                   21,600

Total Taxable Income

F (D-E)

 

          41,00,000

 

             43,31,800

Tax on above @ 31.2%

G (F*31.2%)

 

          12,79,200

 

             13,51,522

 

Particulars

Reference

Amount (Rs)

Amount(Rs)

Amount (Rs)

Amount(Rs)

Employee Contributions to PF in excess of Rs 2,50,000

H

50,000

 

0

 

Interest on above @ 8.10%

I=H*8.10%

4,050

                  

0

 

Tax on interest @ 31.2%

J =I*31.2%

 

                 1,264

 

0

Total Tax (G+J)

 

 

          12,80,464

 

             13,51,522

 

Note: Flat tax rate of 31.2 per cent has been considered, Interest on Employee PF contribution has been considered at a flat rate (ignoring the compounding monthly pay out, etc.) for simplicity purposes. Also, no accretions have been computed on employer contributions to specified funds considering the sequential allocation.

It can be seen from the above example that one loses certain tax benefits while reducing his/her PF contribution. This is why employees are well advised to understand the overall impact before determining to reduce PF contributions.

Saraswathi Kasturirangan is Partner with Deloitte and Prashanth G is Manager with Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP

(Disclaimer: Views expressed are the authors’ own, and Outlook Money does not necessarily subscribe to them. Outlook Money shall not be responsible for any damage caused to any person/organisation directly or indirectly.)

Tags

Business Provident Fund Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Income Tax Taxes-Direct & Income Tax Savings National Pension Scheme Deloitte EPF Interest Rates
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

SA Outplay BAN By 220 Runs In 1st Test

SA Outplay BAN By 220 Runs In 1st Test