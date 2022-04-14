Recarpeting Work Of Ahmedabad Airport Done In 75 Days: Adani Group

The re-carpeting work on the 3.5-km-long runway of the Ahmedabad airport has been completed in 75 days, its operator Adani group said on Thursday.

Two lakh metric tonnes of asphalt were used for re-carpeting while 40,000 cubic meters of concrete were used for the runway drainage system, it mentioned.

This is the fastest re-carpeting work done on any brownfield runway, the group's statement claimed.

The project was earlier planned for 200 working days starting from November 10, it said.

"However, in keeping with the brand's continued endeavor to improve operational efficiency and reduce inconvenience to passengers, the Adani Group had reset the target to 90 days by increasing the resources," it mentioned.

Subsequently, the project team completed the work in just 75 days while working for just nine hours per day without affecting the operation of scheduled flights, it stated.

In 2018, the Centre had listed six airports -- Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Lucknow, Mangalore, Jaipur, and Thiruvananthapuram -- for privatization of operations, management, and development for a period of 50 years.

In February 2019, the Adani group emerged as the successful bidder for all the six airports.