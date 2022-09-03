Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Re Sustainability To Start Recycling Of Twin Towers Demolition Waste Next Week

The company has bagged the contract from Noida Authority to recycle waste generated from the demolition of Supertech's twin towers over the next three months

Supertech twin towers demolition aftermath
Updated: 03 Sep 2022 5:59 pm

Re Sustainability on Saturday said it is likely to start recycling of 30,000 tonnes of waste generated from the demolition of Supertech's twin towers from next week.

The company has bagged the contract from Noida Authority to recycle waste generated from the demolition of Supertech's twin towers over the next three months.

The waste will be converted into construction materials. Total waste generated from the demolition is estimated at 80,000 tonnes.

The twin towers, nearly 100 metres tall, were demolished on Sunday. More than 3,700 kilograms of explosives were used in the operation. Nearly Rs 20 crore were spent to demolish the twin towers, although Supertech said it suffered a Rs 500 crore loss in the development of these two towers.

"We have got the mandate to recycle 30,000 tonnes of waste into construction materials like sand, aggregators and tiles," Re Sustainability CEO Masood Mallick told reporters here.

He said the company is likely to start recycling work next week and it will take 3 months to complete the process.

Re Sustainability will get Rs 156 per tonne from the authority to complete the work order.

"We are targeting to achieve 100 per cent recycling of this 30,000 tonnes of waste. We will convert waste into 9,000 tonnes of sand (fine and coarse), 18,000 tonnes of aggregator of 10 mm, 20 mm and 40 mm sizes," Mallick said, adding that the remaining 3,000 tonnes would be tiles and paver blocks.

The company has not been engaged for transportation of waste from twin towers site to its plant at Sector 80, Noida, he said, the waste materials will be delivered at the factory by Noida authority.

Mallick said the recycled construction materials are sold at discount in the market.

Re Sustainability Ltd (RE), a KKR-backed company, offers a whole gamut of environmental services and infrastructure solutions under various categories such as waste management -- hazardous, municipal and biomedical, construction waste and e-waste; waste to energy; recycling -- wastewater, paper, plastic, and integrated waste; environmental solutions; automated car park management and facilities management. 

