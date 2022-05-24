Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

RBI Plans To Introduce Card-less Cash Withdrawal Through UPI Across All ATMs In India

Withdrawal from ATMs to now become even simpler with direct withdrawal via UPI, rather than with debit cards

RBI Plans To Introduce Card-less Cash Withdrawal Through UPI Across All ATMs In India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intends to roll out interoperable card-less cash withdrawal (ICCW) services via UPI to all bank ATMs in India.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2022 7:51 am

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to introduce interoperable card-less cash withdrawal (ICCW) facility using UPI across all bank ATMs in India. The withdrawal limits for ICCW transactions will be in-line with the limits for regular on-us/off-us ATM withdrawals. 

Related stories

Expectation Of Rate Hike In Next Policy 'A No-Brainer', Says RBI Governor

RBI Says Cryptos Can Seriously Undermine India’s Financial and Macroeconomic Stability

Apple Adds UPI And Netbanking As Payment Option For Indian Users On App Store

“All other instructions related to Harmonisation of Turn Around Time (TAT) and customer compensations for failed transaction shall continue to be applicable,” the RBI said in a notification. 

Can you withdraw from ATMs simply using your phone UPI?

At present, a few banks offer card-less cash withdrawal facility to their own customers at their own ATMs. However, after this interoperability is implemented, users will be able to withdraw cash from any bank ATM through the UPI facility.

“The card-less facility is currently operational, but it is confined to the bank’s own customers. With this move, the facility will now become interoperable, as it is done via UPI. Now, any customer of any bank can use a card-less facility across any ATM via UPI,” says Mandar Agashe, founder and managing director and chairman, Sarvatra Technologies. 

With the RBI’s latest directive, a user can now make card-less cash withdrawals at an ATM simply using his/her phone UPI. This service will soon get activated on the UPI app, too. As with payments to merchants, where one simply scans the QR code on the UPI app, enters the amount, and then enters the UPI PIN, one can follow a similar procedure to use ATM withdrawals through UPI following which the ATM will dispense cash. 

This move is likely to find favour with the young people, who use their mobile phones to make all digital payments using UPI instead of a debit card. Now, they could also withdraw cash using their mobile phone via UPI. 

“This is a convenient move for all the youngsters who don’t carry their debit cards. Since this is contactless, it will enhance convenience, and customers could expect a very different transaction experience going forward. With people preferring contactless payments nowadays, the ATM card-less withdrawals would be a big boost to contactless payments,” adds Agashe. 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced this after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on May 19, 2022.

Later, the RBI issued a notification in this regard the same day. It said: “All banks, ATM networks and WLAOs may provide the option of ICCW at their ATMs. NPCI has been advised to facilitate Unified Payments Interface (UPI) integration with all banks and ATM networks. While UPI would be used for customer authorisation in such transactions, settlement would be through the National Financial Switch (NFS) / ATM networks. The on-us / off-us ICCW transactions shall be processed without levy of any charges other than those prescribed under the circular on Interchange Fee and Customer charges.” 
 

Tags

Business UPI Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) ATM UPI Cash Withdrawal Cardless Cash Withdrawal Using UPI
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Leopard Dies After Being Rescued From UP Village

Leopard Dies After Being Rescued From UP Village