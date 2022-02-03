Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RBI Likely To Hike Reverse Repo Rate By 0.25% In Next Week's Policy: Barclays

Growth concerns amid spread of the Omicron variant and relatively benign inflation out-turns provide the RBI with enough room to maintain its growth-supportive monetary policies.

RBI Likely To Hike Reverse Repo Rate By 0.25% In Next Week's Policy: Barclays
The RBI will hike the reverse repo rate by 0.20-0.25 per cent.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 6:23 pm

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may go for a hike of up to 0.25 per cent in the reverse repo rate at which the RBI absorbs excess liquidity and leave the repo rate at which it lends, to narrow the policy rate corridor, a British brokerage said on Thursday.

"Growth concerns amid spread of the Omicron variant and relatively benign inflation out-turns provide the RBI with enough room to maintain its growth-supportive monetary policies," analysts at Barclays said, ahead of the resolution announcement next week.

The RBI will hike the reverse repo rate by 0.20 to 0.25 per cent, given its liquidity management actions, it said.

The brokerage joins a growing list of watchers expecting a reverse repo hike. Other analysts also blame the surprising hike in the government borrowing announced in the budget for the RBI's likely call for policy normalisation.

Barclays said the budget's focus on capital expenditure is expected to provide a back-loaded fiscal impulse to the economy and does not change the macro backdrop, which includes concerns on inflation.

On the surging global oil prices, which generally play into domestic inflation through corresponding price hikes of fuels locally, the brokerage said the inflationary pressures are unlikely to rise before the state elections finish by March, hinting of no pass-through. 

Even though the inflation is benign lately, the RBI needs to be vigilant, it said, pointing to its own forecasts suggesting the headline number staying in the upper end of the 2-6 per cent band and also the crude prices moving higher.

It said till now, the liquidity signals from the RBI have been mixed, which have included shelving of the bond purchasing programme GSAP, an increase in both the quantum and cut-offs for voluntary reverse repo rate auctions and some bond sales in the secondary market last month. 

The policy guidance will be dovish when compared to RBI's global peers who have been guiding or announcing rates hikes as inflations become a concern, it said, adding that inflation in India should trend lower through 2022.

Tags

Business National Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Repo Rates Barclays
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Illicit Activities On NFT Platforms Spiked Nearly 3 times In The Last Quarter of 2021, Finds Study

Illicit Activities On NFT Platforms Spiked Nearly 3 times In The Last Quarter of 2021, Finds Study

TEIL Net Profit Rises 37% To Rs 130 Crore In December Quarter

BPCL, BEML, Shipping Corporation To Be Privatised Next Year, Says Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Budget Went Gracious On Capex But Failed To Address Consumption: CRISIL

Not Bitcoin, RBI’s Digital Rupee Will Be More Like Sovereign Paytm

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast