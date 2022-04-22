Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

RBI Launches Next Round Of Quarterly Survey To Assess Business Sentiment

The survey assesses business sentiment and expectations based on qualitative responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment, and the price situation.

RBI Launches Next Round Of Quarterly Survey To Assess Business Sentiment
Reserve Bank of India.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 3:57 pm

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has launched the next round of the quarterly Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS) to assesses business sentiment for the current quarter and expectations for the ensuing three-month period.

The survey assesses business sentiment and expectations based on qualitative responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment, and the price situation.

Related stories

RBI Issues Fresh Set Of Guidelines For Credit Card Issuers: Know Details Here

RBI Puts Lending Caps On NBFCs Exposure To A Single Entity, Norms Effective From October 1

"The survey provides useful insight into the performance of the manufacturing sector," the RBI said in a statement.

Owing to continued uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an additional block has been included in the survey round for assessing the outlook on key parameters for the third and fourth quarters of the 2022-23 financial year.

In another statement, the RBI said it has launched the 33rd round of the quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey. The survey assesses the business situation for the current quarter from selected companies in the services and infrastructure sectors and their expectations for the ensuing quarter.

This survey captures responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment, and the price situation. 

Tags

Business Reserve Bank Of India RBI Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS) Industrial Outlook Survey Indian Business COVID-19 RBI Survey Business Survey
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court