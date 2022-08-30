Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

RBI Launches Key Surveys To Get Inputs For Monetary Policy

The September 2022 round of Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH) aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 19 cities

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 8:13 pm

Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday launched the next round of household surveys to capture inflation expectations and consumer confidence.

The results of the survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy, the central bank said.

The September 2022 round of Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH) aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 19 cities.

The IESH seeks qualitative responses from households on price changes in the three months ahead as well as in the one-year ahead period and quantitative responses on current, three months ahead and one year ahead inflation rates.

The households to be covered under the survey in the cities include Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) to be conducted in 19 cities seeks qualitative responses from households, regarding their sentiments on general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households' income and spending.

The next meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled during September 28-30.
 

Tags

Business RBI RBI Monetary Policy Committee RBI MPC Inflation Expectations Survey Of Households
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'