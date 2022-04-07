Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RBI Issues Guidelines For Banks To Set Up 24X7 Digital Banking Units

In the Union Budget, the government announced the setting up of at least 75 such units in 75 districts to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

RBI Issues Guidelines For Banks To Set Up 24X7 Digital Banking Units
RBI RBI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 7:26 pm

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said existing banks can open digital banking units to offer products and services in both self-served and assisted mode round-the-clock.

In the Union Budget, the government announced the setting up of at least 75 such units in 75 districts to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Related stories

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee Starts Discussions On Next Bi-Monthly Policy

RBI Likely To Maintain Status Quo On Rates To Support Growth: Analysts

Macro Data, RBI Policy, Updates On Russia-Ukraine War To Drive Markets This Week: Analysts

According to the guidelines on the establishment of Digital Banking Units (DBUs), the products and services to be provided at a DBU include, opening of accounts, cash withdrawal and deposit, KYC updation, loans and complaint registrations.

"Digital banking products and services would generally mean those financial products/services whose designs and fulfilments have nearly end-to-end digital life cycle with the initial customer acquisition/product delivery necessarily taking place digitally through self-service or assisted self-service," it said.

A DBU is a specialised fixed point business unit/hub housing certain minimum infrastructure for delivering digital banking products and services to ensure convenient and cost-effective banking for customers.

Scheduled commercial banks having experience in digital banking are allowed to open DBUs in Tier 1 to Tier 6 centres without having the need to take permission from the RBI, the guidelines said.

Each DBU shall be housed distinctly with separate entry and exit provisions. These units will be separate from existing banking outlets with formats and designs most appropriate for digital banking users, the guidelines said.

Tags

Business National RBI Governor RBI Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Digital Payments /Digital Banking Banking Banking Sector
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Lost Garden: A Poem by Late Kashmiri Poet Kashi Nath 'Bagwan'

Lost Garden: A Poem by Late Kashmiri Poet Kashi Nath 'Bagwan'

Ed-tech Firm Unacademy Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees 

Ed-tech Firm Unacademy Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees 