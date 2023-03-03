Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

RBI Imposes Rs 3.06 Crore Penalty On Amazon Pay (India) For Violation Of Norms

Home Business

RBI Imposes Rs 3.06 Crore Penalty On Amazon Pay (India) For Violation Of Norms

The RBI had issued a notice to Amazon Pay (India) advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 5:33 pm

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of over Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited for non-compliance with certain provisions related to Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) and Know Your Customer (KYC) direction.

"It was observed that the entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements," the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI had issued a notice to Amazon Pay (India) advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.

"After considering the entity's response, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," it said.

The central bank, however, added the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the Amazon Pay (India) with its customers.

Amazon Pay is the digital payment arm of e-commerce giant Amazon.

Tags

Business RBI Amazon Pay RBI Norms
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri